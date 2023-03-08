WHITE BIRD — The March Artisan Madness art sale is set for Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, with free admission. This event sponsored by the Salmon River Art Guild, will be held at the White Bird Area Recreation District building (former White Bird School), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PST).

Offered are fine art, artisan crafts, yard art, fabric art, photography, furniture and more. The White Bird Library will have baked goods for sale at the show. The American Legion will have its sausage feed breakfast on Sunday the 19th.

