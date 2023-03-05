WHITE BIRD – The “March Artisan Madness” arts and crafts sale, sponsored by the Salmon River Art Guild, is set for Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, with free admission. It will be held at the White Bird Area Recreation District building (former White Bird School), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PST), both days.

There will be fine art, artisan crafts, yard art, fabric art, photography, furniture and more. The White Bird Library will have baked goods for sale at the event. The American Legion will also have its sausage feed breakfast on Sunday, March 19.

