COTTONWOOD — The annual St. Mary’s Health Foundation Mardi Gras Celebration will be held Saturday, March 25. Funds raised at the event will go toward purchase of a mobile mammography unit to benefit both St. Mary’s Health Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley Health Orofino.

The event will be held at Cottonwood Community Hall starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 per person that includes a catered prime rib dinner by RoDonna’s, live and silent auctions, a dessert auction and casino games. Purchase tickets online at www.smh-cvh.org or enter the following link into your browser: https://one.bidpal.net/.../ticketing(details:ticketing... Tickets are also available at St. Mary’s Health Cottonwood.

