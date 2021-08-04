KEUTERVILLE — A benefit dinner and auction for Mark Geis has been set for Aug. 7.

Geis has been diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer. His insurance is not covering any of the procedures or treatments.

The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 7, in Keuterville at the Holy Cross Church, 1135 Keuterville Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. A taco dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m. for donations of $8 per person or $30 per family of four.

Live music with a deejay will be provided for listening and dancing following silent and live auctions.

Those who would like to donate auction items are asked to contact Mike Kindrick via e-mail at mikekindrick@yahoo.com.

Monetary donations are being accepted at the Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union, Mark Geis Medical Benefit Fund.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments