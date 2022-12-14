The University of Idaho Twin Falls County Extension is offering a Master Gardening class on Zoom, on Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m., Jan. 25 through April 26.
Learn more about horticulture through 40 hours of class instruction and receive a Master Gardener certification. Subjects taught include tree/shrub identification and care, basic botany, insect and disease management, soils and composting, water conservation, fruit and vegetable production, landscape design and more.
