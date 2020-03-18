GRANGEVILLE -- Idaho County Master Gardener Training starts on Friday, April 3.
All interested parties are welcome to join this course of study providing the opportunity to improve horticultural knowledge and skills and to serve local communities.
Master Gardener Training is slated to begin on Friday, April 3, at the US Bank meeting room in Grangeville. Classes will run from 1-4 p.m. and will be held on Thursdays and Fridays in April and May.
The agenda includes 12 classes covering basic gardening topics as well as advanced topics such as plant problem diagnosis, composting, landscaping, organic gardening, propagation, and fruit production. The final class will be a field trip to the University of Idaho and tours of the arboretum, entomology museum, gardens, and labs. Classes are taught by U of I Extension Educators and Advanced Master Gardeners. Hands-on activities are encouraged whenever possible in class sessions.
The cost of the Master Gardener training is $100. This includes the Master Gardener notebook and additional reference materials provided by instructors. Snacks and beverages will be provided as well. Master Gardeners give back to their communities through volunteer opportunities. They are expected to log 33 hours of volunteer time in the year following completion of training. Certified Idaho Master Gardeners provide residents of their community answers to gardening questions and solve gardening problems by providing them with reliable, relevant and research-based information.
Preregister no later than Monday, March 30. Register by phone with the Idaho County Extension Office at 208-983-2667 or the Lewis County Extension Office at 208-937-2311. This educational program is sponsored by University of Idaho Extension. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, those requesting reasonable accommodations need to contact the Lewis County Extension Office by Monday, March 30, at 208-937-2311. This program may be subject to restrictions from the state or University of Idaho stemming from current public health concerns.
