GRANGEVILLE — A community yard sale will be held May 28, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Grangeville High School cafeteria. All kinds of items will be sold, and all proceeds will go to the Stevens’ mission to Israel. The event is also looking for donated yard items to sell. For questions: Michael Stevens, 208-503-5144 or stevenstotheone@gmail.com.

