KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Farmers’ Market will have a vendor orientation next Thursday, May 6, in the Kooskia City Park. New and returning vendors are invited to get updated about the market for the 2021 season. The market is also looking for new vendors.
The Kooskia Farmers’ Market is a handmade and homemade artisan market with vegetables, crafts, and live music located in the Kooskia City Park every Thursday, starting June 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
