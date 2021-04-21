KrisAnne Hall will be in Grangeville at the Super 8 Motel, Friday, May 7, 2-4 p.m. to talk about red flag laws. She will then give presentations on Saturday, May 8, at the Kamiah Life Center, on state sovereignty, 9-11 a.m., America disarmed, 1-2:30 p.m. and “Where we go from here”, 3-5 p.m.
Presentations are sponsored by the Idaho County Republican Committee and Elizabeth Hicks. Called the “Chief Circuit Rider of Liberty” by the Washington Post, Hall travels the country educating people on the Constitution and America’s founding documents. For questions, e-mail: elizabethhicks4610@gmail.com.
