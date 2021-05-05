GRANGEVILLE -- An ice cream social with a ticket auction and concert that celebrates Mother’s Day and benefits local American Legion Auxiliary programs will be held Saturday, May 8.
Admission is $10 for adults, ages 12 and over, $5 for kids, ages 6-11, kids under six are free. Admission includes ice cream sundae and dessert bar plus 10 tickets for the auction. Additional tickets will be available for purchase. Auction items include baked goods, home items, trinkets and treasures that make great gifts for mom. The event is 2 - 4 p.m. at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 East Main, Grangeville.
Enjoy Country Gospel music by Myra Pearce and Co. and songs by choir members from Sts. Peter and Paul School. There will also be Quilts of Valor on display. Proceeds benefit American Legion Auxiliary Grangeville Unit 37 children and youth programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.