Cottonwood Mayor Keith Holcomb with students photo

Walking Challenge participant, Cottonwood Mayor Keith Holcomb, is pictured here walking with kids at Prairie Elementary School.

 Contributed photo

By putting one foot in front of the other, three area mayors ended up bringing a few thousand dollars home to benefit community projects.

Overall, 90 elected officials participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge. Idaho mayors who walked at least 5,000 steps per day in October earned funds for their communities. Mayors who averaged 5,000 steps per day earned $500 for their community, and mayors who walked 10,000 steps received $1,000.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments