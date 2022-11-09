By putting one foot in front of the other, three area mayors ended up bringing a few thousand dollars home to benefit community projects.
Overall, 90 elected officials participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge. Idaho mayors who walked at least 5,000 steps per day in October earned funds for their communities. Mayors who averaged 5,000 steps per day earned $500 for their community, and mayors who walked 10,000 steps received $1,000.
Local participants and their earned totals were Cottonwood Mayor Keith Holcomb, $1,150; Ferdinand Mayor Ralph Wassmuth, $1,150; and Kamiah Mayor Betty Heater $1,000.
According to Nick Jezierny, foundation communications specialist, Cottonwood and Ferdinand received an extra $150 as they applied for the Community Project grant earlier this year.
“We were surprised and awed by the number of applicants for that grant we offered each community that applied an extra $150 if the mayor successfully completed the walking challenge,” he said.
On these participants, Jezierny elaborated that, “Mayor Heater is a big-time advocate of the Mayor’s Walking Challenge. She makes a T-shirt each year and keeps her constituents posted on her progress.” He said this is Wassmuth’s second time participating, and he will use the money to upgrade/fix playground equipment in the city park.
