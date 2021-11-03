GRANGEVILLE — The Camas Prairie Community Plus is sponsoring a “Meet and Greet” for Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, set for Monday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Center. McGeachin is a Republican candidate for the office of governor. Note she will also be in Kamiah that day, 1 p.m., at the Hearthstone Bakery, 502 Main Street.
