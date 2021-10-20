WOODLAND — The McIntire name has been practically synonymous with 4-H in Idaho County; however, the family’s involvement in the program began many years prior to their involvement from their Woodland home.
That longtime passion in the 4-H program was honored this month when Frank and Pam McIntire were inducted into the Idaho 4-H Hall of Fame.
Frank began his 4-H career as a child in 1961.
“With a lamb one year I made $28.21,” he recalled. He then moved to a pig for a year and then raised steers until he entered college in 1969. He spent six years of his education at Woodland School then went on to Kamiah where he graduated from Kamiah High School in 1969. He then attended the University of Idaho where he studied animal science.
He grew up with two sisters, Linda (Burnside) and Kathy (Hendrickson) and they all participated in 4-H throughout their lives.
In 1973, he became the leader of the Woodland 4-H Club, which he was at the helm of for about 25 years.
It was when he was just out of college that Frank became a 4-H leader. In fact, his 4-H skills have landed him more than leadership qualities and experience with children: He met his wife, Pam, when she was in his 4-H group. They were later married and celebrated 42 years together in August.
Pam began in the 4-H program in Humbolt County, Calif., with sewing, cooking and a dairy heifer, transferring membership to Idaho County when her family moved, bringing her heifer to Woodland. She later led sewing and cooking projects in the Woodland Club.
The whole McIntire family has its roots in Woodland and so did Pam’s family; her grandfather had property there. Their children, Daniel and Lacey, grew up there and now their grandchildren enjoy the farm and ranch life. Four generations, which includes Frank’s mother, Anna, can often be seen four-wheeling, haying, running cattle, gardening and simply playing on the land they love.
When the Carrot Ridge area was threatened by fire several years ago, the McIntires had a box of photographs ready to take out at a moment’s notice.
“You try to think of the very most precious, irreplaceable items,” Pam said. This includes a cattle journal kept by the McIntires for more than 100 years, handwritten with dates, names and notes.
Frank said 4-H gave him and his sisters a chance to not only learn responsibility, but also to learn and travel to various judging contests.
Daniel and wife, Leslie (Behler) and their three children live in Cottonwood, and Lacey and Mat Faeth and their daughter lived in Ferdinand but now live and work on the ranch in Woodland with their two daughters. The McIntire’s children and grandchildren are all involved in or have been involved in 4-H and Ambassadors, and their family was awarded the Century 4-H Family Award in 2012.
Frank has been part of the Idaho County Fair Sale Committee for “more years than I can remember,” he said.
“[Idaho County Extension Agent] Jim Church said you basically have to die to get off the committee,” he laughed. As Pam has served as the fair secretary since 2003, the family spends many hours at the fair and working on fair projects.
Behind the scenes, the sales committee members – about seven in all – set floor prices and call potential buyers, thanking them for past patronage and asking if they will be buying in the coming year. If they are unable to attend the fair or would like the committee to purchase in their stead, that is noted. More than 300 buyers are usually contacted.
“The fair boosters have helped tremendously with all the details, too,” Frank said.
Frank also served on the fair board for six years and had the honor, he said, of seeing many projects completed and buildings updated while he was on the board. In his community he has also served on the school board and on the Carrot Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. He and Pam attend the Woodland Friends Church and he is also on the cemetery board. In addition, he is on the Idaho County Light and Power board and is past president of the Idaho County Cattle Association.
“4-H helps develops leadership skills, self-confidence and public speaking skills,” the McIntires agreed, adding they appreciate the Ambassador program for older kids. They said 4-H teaches the importance of record keeping and gives the opportunity to participate in larger activities outside of the county and state, which all help mold and guide students and “grow responsible adults.”
“If you have a skill or knowledge you would like to share and like working with kids, being a leader is a very rewarding experience,” they agreed.
“I believe in the 4-H program, and I also believe in helping and volunteering where you can,” Frank said. “That’s something we have always done, and we have tried to pass those characteristics on to our children.”
“We are proud to be a part of the Idaho County 4-H program,” he stated.
