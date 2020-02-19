More than 60 kids participated in the Missoula Children’s Theater production of “The Snow Queen” at Grangeville Elementary Middle School Friday, Feb. 14. The event was sponsored by The Kids Klub, Inc., with support from GEMS PTO. MCT’s Christopher and Ashley were the theater directors/actors and were hosted by Renita Lee. Carla Astle served as accompanist.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.