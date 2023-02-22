CRAIGMONT — “On Friday, Jan. 6, my wife, Melanie, died,” Matthew Wood of Craigmont stated in a recent GoFundMe page story.
Fortunately, Melanie, who is employed by Pacific Cabinets in Ferdinand, is alive. However, she has a long road to recovery. Her story that Jan. 6 started as she was leaving her home for work and slipped on icy stairs on her front porch.
Melanie told her husband she broke her leg, and he immediately called 911. EMS crews stabilized her and transported her to St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood where they concluded she had sustained two compound, spiral fractures of the left tibia and fibula and was in need of surgery to repair the damage. They called Life Flight, as she was scheduled to be taken to Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston, Wash.
“She was madder about spilling the breakfast smoothie I made for her that morning than she was about breaking her leg. She was in very good spirits,” Matthew said.
While preparing for the surgery she needed to be under anesthesia, but unexpectedly, the anesthesia caused her heart to stop.
“I heard the code blue being called over the speakers. I didn’t know for sure that she went into cardiac arrest until the surgeon came in to tell me what was happening,” Matthew explained.
Medical staff continued CPR for about 40 minutes and had asked the family permission to stop.
“This was not an option whatsoever,” Matthew went on. “I am still in shock and angry that they’d even suggest such a thing. Once I got my thoughts straight, I insistently demanded that they continue CPR and all other possible lifesaving measures for her and not give up no matter what.”
Finally, after an hour of constant chest compressions, he said, she had a pulse. Unfortunately, she would go into cardiac arrest again and it took another 15 minutes of CPR to regain a pulse.
Another Life Fight trip took Melanie to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, where she would spend 34 days. Once her ventilator was removed, she was moved from ICU to a recovery room and began dialysis as her kidneys had shut down. Blood clots in her arm, as well as from her broken bones, has caused quite a lot of pain, Matthew said.
Melanie was released to St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Center in Spokane where she is currently under care, gathering strength to be released home. She turned 51 in the hospital, on life support, on Jan. 9. If her health continues to improve, as of now, she will be able to come home Feb. 24.
“She does have medical insurance, but must pay 10% of all that is not covered by insurance, and as of right now the estimated medical bills are approaching around $2.5 million,” Matthew said. “All the household expenses still go on as usual. But we are not certain as to when she can return to work.”
“Our whole family is very grateful for all the support and prayers so far,” said Melanie’s mother, Sandy Sommers of Cottonwood.
