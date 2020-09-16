COTTONWOOD – Family, friends and neighbors Heath and Tara Klapprich and family have set up a medical relief fund for the Klapprich girls.
Halle, Olivia and Miranda Klapprich were in an automobile accident Friday, Sept. 4, on Reservoir Road, following volleyball practice at Prairie High School. Halle was life-flighted to Sacred Heart in Spokane with a broken collarbone and fractured hip while her sisters were treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. All are now recovering at home.
A medical relief fund to help with expenses has been set up at Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union in the Klapprich name. Funds donated will help to defray medical expenses incurred due to the accident.
