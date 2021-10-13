The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) Program is seeking local, community volunteers to help seniors understand Medicare.

The Medicare program can be complicated, and confusion about the system often leaves seniors susceptible to fraud and expensive mistakes, according to SHIBA, including the potential loss of their healthcare coverage. As more Idahoans become eligible for Medicare the need for trained counselors increases.

SHIBA is available to help. The Idaho Department of Insurance’s SHIBA program trains and certifies Medicare counselors who provide Idahoans seeking Medicare coverage, as well as those needing to update their Medicare plans with clear and accurate explanations about their healthcare coverage.

To learn more about becoming a Medicare counselor in your community, participate in a Medicare workshop or speak with a SHIBA counselor, call SHIBA toll free at 800-247-4422. Introductory classes are available now.

