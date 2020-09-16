WHITE BIRD – A meet and greet for Idaho County Sheriff candidate Casey Zechmann is set for Friday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., in White Bird, between Silver Dollar Bar and Red’s Café. Zechmann will discuss what he stands for and answer questions.
Meet and greet for sheriff candidate, Zechmann, set for Sept. 18 at White Bird
