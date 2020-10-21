KOOSKIA — Come and meet Independent candidate for Idaho County Sheriff, Casey Zechmann, at Hope Fellowship Church in Kooskia on Friday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. The church is the second building on the right directly after Freedom Northwest Credit Union when coming from Kamiah. Donations are appreciated, but not required, in appreciation for Hope Fellowship hosting this event.
For information: 208-926-4122.
