GRANGEVILLE — A Meet and Greet for Idaho Secretary of State candidate Dorothy Moon is set for Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center, 6-8 p.m.
Moon is a Representative in the Idaho Republican 8th District who consistently scores in the high 90s with the conservative rating sites such the American Conservative Union Ratings and the Idaho Freedom Foundation. In 2018, she was voted as the Outstanding Republican Legislator by the Idaho GOP.
