COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood American Legion Post 40 is seeking members. If you are a veteran who received an honorable discharge, or are still serving, you are qualified to join. Find Rick Johnson on Facebook. Dues are $37.50 for a one-year membership. email alidpost40@gmail.com for an application.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments