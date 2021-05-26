VFW Post 5407 & American Legion Post 75 will be conducting the following Memorial Day remembrances on Monday, May 31, at the following times and locations:
• 9 a.m., Kamiah Cemetery Monument
• 9:30 a.m., Kamiah Bridge Boat Ramp
• 10 a.m., Kooskia Bridge
• 10:30 a.m., Pinegrove Cemetery, Kooskia
• 11 a.m., Presbyterian Indian Cemetery, Blue Church, Hwy 12
• 11:30 a.m., No Kid Lane Cemetery, No Kid Lane, Kamiah
The community is invited to attend remembrances in honor of local veterans.
