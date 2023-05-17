Six Memorial Day services are planned for Monday, May 29, in Kooskia and Kamiah. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5407 and the American Legion Post 75 will be placing flags in local cemeteries. All are welcome to join. The services for May 29 are as follows:
9 a.m. at the Kamiah Cemetery; 9:30 a.m. at the Kamiah Bridge; 10 a.m. at the Kooskia Bridge; 10:30 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia; 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Cemetery, Highway 12; and 11:30 a.m. at the No Kid Lane Cemetery, Kamiah.
