GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post No. 37 and VFW Crea-DeHaven Post No. 3520 will be holding a Memorial Day tribute to the memory of fallen service members at 9 a.m. at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. A coffee hour with presentation of Quilts of Valor follows at the Idaho County Veterans Center. The public is welcome at both Memorial Day tributes.
