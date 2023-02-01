COTTONWOOD — A “Leading Into the Wild” men’s conference is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster Ave., in Cottonwood.

Join in to hear testimonies and learn about Christlike behavior at home, the workplace, school and church. Guest speakers will be from Leoma Baptist Church in Tennessee.

