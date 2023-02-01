GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Christian Church will be host to its annual Men’s Wild Game Feed at the church, 411 W. South First Street, Saturday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m. Enjoy the meal and buy/sell/trade hunting, fishing and outdoor items.

An Alaskan guide will serve as the special speaker and three Sportsman’s gift cards will be offered as door prizes. The event is free and all are welcome.

