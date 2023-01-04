GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Christian Church is hosting “Men Under God” or MUG the first and third Tuesdays of each month, 6:45 a.m., for the study “The Man Code: 12 Essentials Every Man Needs to Know,” by Mark Henry. Coffee and doughnuts are provided. The church is located at 402 SW 1st Street. Call 208-983-2549.

