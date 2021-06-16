GRANGEVILLE — Mental Health First Aid, a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues, is set for Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This is an eight-hour training to teach how to help someone who is developing a mental health crisis. The course helps trainees to identify, understand and respond.
Cost is $20 per person and the whole session must be attended to receive certification. Maximum class size is 20 people. This is sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension-Idaho County. Call or e-mail to sign up: 208-983-2667; kdjensen@uidaho.ed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.