GRANGEVILLE — Mental Health First Aid, a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues, is set for Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This is an eight-hour training to teach how to help someone who is developing a mental health crisis. The course helps trainees to identify, understand and respond.

Cost is $20 per person and the whole session must be attended to receive certification. Maximum class size is 20 people. This is sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension-Idaho County. Call or e-mail to sign up: 208-983-2667; kdjensen@uidaho.ed.

