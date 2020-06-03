KAMIAH -- Kamiah High School graduating senior class of 2020, Kaden Mercer, was recently named as a recipient of an Advanced Welding and Steel Scholarship for 2020.
Advanced Welding and Steel Inc., of Grangeville, offered two $500 scholarships to area high school seniors who planned to further their educations in either academic or vocational schools. To qualify, students needed to study construction management, project management, welding, CNC machining, engineering, or other areas of study that align with manufacturing.
Mercer, the son of Jeff Mercer and Janel Kusicko-Mercer, plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College this fall to pursue a certificate in the welding program. He was also the recipient of Kamiah High School’s “Top Shop” award for the 2019-2020 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.