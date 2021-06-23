CORVALLIS, Ore. — Erik A. Messenger of Kamiah was one of more than 7,000 students to have earned a degree as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2021 commencement ceremony held June 12. Messenger graduated with a bachelor of science, construction engineering management.

