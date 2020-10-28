GRANGEVILLE — Although the United Methodist Church in Grangeville will not hold its annual holiday bazaar and pie fellowship, the church women’s ministries group will be pre-selling the traditional mincemeat.
Meat and meatless mincemeat is available now through Nov. 4. Cost is $12 per quart. This will be available for pickup Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Shirley at 208-983-2346 to order.
