GRANGEVILLE — A Youth Leadership fundraiser Mexican dinner and auction is set for Saturday, May 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Eagles 218 N C St, Grangeville. The live auction starts at 6 p.m. Suggested donation of $15 per plate.
Food by Yolanda Stout and Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle youth. For information, contact Michele Sommers at 512-673-8069.
