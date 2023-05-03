GRANGEVILLE — Join the Mexican fiesta on Saturday, May 13, at the Eagles Hall for an authentic enchilada dinner, live and silent auction. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. with the auction to follow at 6 p.m. The suggested donation is $15 per plate. Tickets for a Ruger .243 Win. raffle, provided by Rae Brothers Sporting Goods, will also be available at $10 each.
Yolanda Stout, who is known for her Mexican cuisine, will be the head chef, with the Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle youth serving. The youth are raising money to attend a youth leadership and outreach camp this summer. To purchase tickets for the gun raffle or for information, call Michele Sommers at 512-673-8069.
