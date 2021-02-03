GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Farmers’ Market will sponsor “Growing and Using Microgreens: A Nutrient Powerhouse,” with Melissa Knapton Thursday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. The workshop will be broadcast via Zoom. If you are interested in joining contact Melissa at tenbluebirdacres@gmail.com and she will email you a link. For those without computer access, a computer will be set up and linked in from the Super 8, as well. The workshop will go about one hour. Questions can be asked via the Zoom chat option.

