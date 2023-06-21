Grangeville Elementary Middle School held its final middle school concert for the 2022-23 school year on June 1. Students in beginning sixth grade band, intermediate seventh-eighth-grade band and choir, which is for grades six through eight, all performed. Band was directed by Isabella Baldwin and choir by Carla Astle.

