GRANGEVILLE — All “middlers,” boys and girls in grades four through eight, are invited to the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, noon to 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday through July 20.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments