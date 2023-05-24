RIGGINS — Kassi Miller of Grangeville was recently selected Riggins Rodeo Queen at the 75th annual event.
Miller, 15, is currently a freshman at Grangeville High School. She is the daughter of Lennie Bentz and the late Jack Miller.
“My dad passed away when I was about 2, but I have a really cool bonus dad who is Jeb Bentz,” Miller added. “My parents support me in everything I want to do.”
Miller said she has always wanted to participate in royalty.
“I’ve helped my two older sisters, Tori and Shelbie Miller, with royalty when they did it, she said.
She is involved in cross-country, she said, “And I have an amazing coach. I also play club volleyball with an amazing team.”
Miller has been involved in rodeo ever since she could walk. She participates with her 15-year-old quarter horse, Rainy.
“I love it,” she smiled.
Her favorite events are barrel racing and breakaway. She is currently in High School Rodeo District 3 on a team called “Twin Rivers.”
“I’m very excited to represent Riggins, Idaho, this year by becoming their rodeo queen,” she emphasized.
