GRANGEVILLE — “We serve a God who does things we think are impossible,” stated Rhonda Carrim.
Rhonda and her husband, Errol, missionaries to South Africa, spoke at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene in March.
The Carrims took a mission call to Nazarene Theological College (NTC) in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2019.
“The global Church of the Nazarene has 2.6 million members, with 860,000 of those — 30% — on the continent of Africa,” Rhonda said. “During the past decade, the Church of the Nazarene in Africa has grown by more than 50%.”
“What do you think about the U.S. and Canada growth?” Errol asked. “It’s actually negative.”
“There’s a mission field here for sure,” Rhonda added.
Today, the church is in 163 world areas with 531 missionaries in the field from 64 different areas. And although Africa has 30% of the Church of the Nazarene membership, the Carrims relayed, it has only 12% of the ordained ministers, or one for every 500 people.
This led into the importance of training for Christian leaders in Africa, and the Carrim’s goals and responsibilities at NTC in South Africa.
NCT has been at its present location since 1990. That was the year Nelson Mandela was released after 26 years as a prisoner under apartheid. As that political system was releasing its grip on South Africa, NCT formed into one where it had formerly been divided into four sections to serve each of the caste systems as it could legally.
“There were the four separate colleges under apartheid, but in 1990 they were consolidated,” Rhonda said. “The purpose is to train, equip and support pastors and leaders.”
At the time, there were more than 100 students; however, throughout the years, the college experienced a variety of financial and accreditation issues and enrollment dwindled.
The Carrims were sent to help revive the college.
“The school had fallen into a period of decline, and we were asked to help turn around a school in crisis,” Errol said. “I admit there have been very challenging issues within the past three years that have sometimes felt overwhelming.”
The Carrims shared several of their concerns, including the need for a new large-capacity generator, and security and legal issues, as well.
“We have a critical mission to meeting the needs in Africa, and we are praying for and working toward new life, resurrection,” Errol added.
They also shared stories of successes and the leadership and staff God has brought to them for NTC.
“Local support is critical, and building relationships is helping in many areas,” Errol said.
The Carrims discussed their leap of faith in going to South Africa, and asked the congregation to step out in faith, as well.
“Is God calling you to take a step of faith? You don’t have to go to Africa, you don’t have to go to Asia; sometimes you just have to go to your neighbor’s house,” said Rhonda.
“Isn’t it time to get out of your comfort zone and trust God?” Errol implored.
Errol grew up in the country of Trinidad, while Rhonda hails from Emmett. After their stateside deputation, the Carrims will return to NTC in South Africa to continue their mission. Their only child, daughter, Kimberly, will be a freshman at Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa this fall. For details, see https://nazarene.org/missionary/africa/errol-and-rhonda-carrim.
