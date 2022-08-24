KAMIAH — Valley View Church of the Nazarene in Kamiah will be holding a missions yard sale this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-27, indoors at U.S. Highway 12, milepost 69.5. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Items of all kinds will be for sale, from tools and toys, to ammo, kitchen items and clothes.
100% of proceeds will go to missions in Brazil and India. Attendees may consider bringing contributions (cash) or something to sell, edible and/or non-edible. Baked goods are always welcome.
