KAMIAH — Valley View Church of the Nazarene in Kamiah will be holding a missions yard sale this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-27, indoors at U.S. Highway 12, milepost 69.5. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Items of all kinds will be for sale, from tools and toys, to ammo, kitchen items and clothes.

100% of proceeds will go to missions in Brazil and India. Attendees may consider bringing contributions (cash) or something to sell, edible and/or non-edible. Baked goods are always welcome.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments