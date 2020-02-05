Missoula Children’s Theater Tryouts set for Feb. 10
GRANGEVILLE -- Tryouts for Missoula Children’s Theater’s “The Snow Queen” will be Monday, Feb. 10, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., in the Grangeville Elementary Middle School multi-purpose room. The show will be Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. Admission prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children and there is reserved seating available for an extra fee. All children aged K-8th grades (public, private and home-schooled) are encouraged to audition. This is sponsored by Kids Klub, Inc.
