KAMIAH — The Upriver Youth Leadership Council Youth Advisory Board and local first responders are conducting a mock crash event at Kamiah High School on Thursday, March 18. This is a public awareness event for students and parents of the dangers and consequences of unsafe driving behaviors — such as drinking and driving, distracted driving, speeding and not buckling up — prior to spring break and the end of the school year.
The mock crash uses real crashed vehicles, and student participants to act out roles as crash victims. The student body will watch how emergency responders conduct rescue efforts in real time. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend.
The event starts at 1 p.m. at the KHS football field.
