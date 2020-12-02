GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital Hospice will host its annual Tree of Lights Memorial Service Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Soltman Center. Due to COVID-19, those wishing to may stop in between 2 and 4 p.m., and pick up a booklet and see and pick up their ornament from the memorial tree.
Those who would like to remember a loved one with a memorial ornament can send the information and a donation to Syringa Hospice, 607 Main Street, Grangeville, ID 83530. Be sure to include name and address, who memorial is for and if the ornament will be picked up or needs to be mailed to someone. Go to www.syringahospital.org to find the form.
