RIGGINS —“Moms Night Out Learning Lifesaving Skills” will be held at the Salmon River Heritage Center on Friday, Feb. 25, at 4:30 p.m. for mothers, with Grace Kilmer presenting this program for a fee of $40 per person. She will teach lifesaving skills such as adult, child, and infant CPR, choking management, and focus on pediatric emergencies. Moms will leave knowing how to respond to an emergency and will receive a CPR certification.
