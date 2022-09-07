COTTONWOOD — With a keen sense of responsibility, Sister Carol Ann Wassmuth has stewarded God’s gift of water for 32 years at the Monastery of St. Gertrude. As the Certified Water System Operator, Sister Carol Ann cared for the safety and availability of the water supply that serves everyone on the monastery campus, as well as Prairie Junior-Senior High School next door. This has included keeping up with EPA, DEQ, and health department regulations, making certain that every requirement was met successfully. Each month, she has gathered water samples for testing and stashed them in a cooler to protect their viability. She then drove them to labs in Lewiston and Moscow for testing.
A change recently became necessary to keep the water supply viable. The monastery’s water supply is pumped from a well and chlorinated on its way to a cistern on the hill behind the monastery. From there, gravity brings it to the buildings on the monastery campus. In the past, a system of underground wires and red, green, and white lights on the garage, monitored the level of water in the cistern, ensuring an adequate supply was immediately available. That system has broken down and new technology that is easier to manage is available to replace it.
A radio frequency transmitter and micro switches can now be used to monitor water levels, signal the pump to come on when necessary, and activate the chlorinator. Installation of this new monitoring system is the first step in upgrading the water system.
Much of Sister Carol Ann’s life revolved around keeping a watchful eye on the now outdated light monitoring system. By observing the lights, she learned to spot trouble before it became apparent. Instigating repairs swiftly preserved the integrity of water supply and its quality.
As changes are made to the mechanics of the water system, changes in administering the system are happening, too. Sister Carol Ann has passed the reins of Certified Water System Operator to monastery friend and neighbor, and water system expert, Roy Uhlenkott. He is a soon-to-retire system operator for the City of Cottonwood and volunteered to take on responsibility for the monastery system. He will work with the maintenance crew, Calvin Bakie and Craig Hood, and Rick Forsmann, maintenance supervisor for the school district.
During the next year, additional changes will be made to the water system. The pipeline from the well to the cistern must be replaced.
To help defray expenses, donations can be mailed to 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood ID 83522; log onto www.StGertrudes.org; or call 208-962-3224.
• Information provided by The Monastery of St. Gertrude
