Digging a trench photo

Roy Uhlenkott digs a trench at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood.

 Contributed photo / Craig Hood

COTTONWOOD — With a keen sense of responsibility, Sister Carol Ann Wassmuth has stewarded God’s gift of water for 32 years at the Monastery of St. Gertrude. As the Certified Water System Operator, Sister Carol Ann cared for the safety and availability of the water supply that serves everyone on the monastery campus, as well as Prairie Junior-Senior High School next door. This has included keeping up with EPA, DEQ, and health department regulations, making certain that every requirement was met successfully. Each month, she has gathered water samples for testing and stashed them in a cooler to protect their viability. She then drove them to labs in Lewiston and Moscow for testing.

A change recently became necessary to keep the water supply viable. The monastery’s water supply is pumped from a well and chlorinated on its way to a cistern on the hill behind the monastery. From there, gravity brings it to the buildings on the monastery campus. In the past, a system of underground wires and red, green, and white lights on the garage, monitored the level of water in the cistern, ensuring an adequate supply was immediately available. That system has broken down and new technology that is easier to manage is available to replace it.

