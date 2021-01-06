KAMIAH — David Reid Montgomery has been called as the Kamiah First Ward Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was born and mainly raised in Prescott, Ariz. He received a BA in art education from Southern Utah University and MA from University of Utah.
He retired after 30 years of teaching and moved to Kamiah in 2001.
He served as a young missionary in Switzerland, then served four more years in Chemnitz, Germany; Savaii, Samoa; Hof, Germany; and Trier, Germany with his wife Lynn Montgomery. They have been married for 54 years and have six children: Lyric, 52; Lisa, 50; Aaron, 47; Dalyn, 44; Amber 42; and Lindsey, 39.
Bishop Montgomery’s counselors are Steven Westbrook and Scott Knutson.
