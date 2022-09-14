GRANGEVILLE — MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) will resume Friday, Sept. 30, at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South 1st Street, 10 a.m. to noon.
All moms and grandmothers are invited to join for breakfast, an inspirational message and activities. Childcare is provided. The group meets the last Friday of each month, excluding December and summer months. For questions, contact Shawna Summerville at 509-594-2919. To register ($40 annual fee) go to www.MOPS.org/JOIN (group code WJGA).
