GRANGEVILLE — MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) support group has started at Grangeville Christian Church, 402 West South First Street, and will meet the last Friday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon.
Registration fee is $40; however, scholarships are available to those in need. Included in the meetings will be a continental breakfast, inspirational message, a craft, fellowship and prayer. Moms of all ages are welcome, and childcare is provided.
For details, contact Shawna Summerville at 509-594-1919.
