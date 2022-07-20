COTTONWOOD — Idaho County 4-H Day Camp was held on Wednesday, June 29, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood, where 72 4-H members participated in games and workshops throughout the day.
Workshops were led by community volunteers and 4-H leaders assisted by Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors.
Workshops included Beading with Idaho County 4-H volunteer Holly Cox and 4-H Ambassador Makenna York; T-shirt Decorating with Ambassadors Rachel Sonnen and Brooke Romney; Art with Idaho County 4-H summer intern Ellea Uhlenkott and Ambassador Olivia Klapprich; Archery with Idaho County 4-H volunteer leaders Adam and Sheena Geyer; Cake Decorating with Ambassadors Harlee Brannan and Rebecca Seubert.
