4-H day camp photo

Idaho County 4-H volunteer Holly Cox works with 4-H members during a beading class at 4-H Day Camp.

 Contributed photo

COTTONWOOD — Idaho County 4-H Day Camp was held on Wednesday, June 29, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood, where 72 4-H members participated in games and workshops throughout the day.

Workshops were led by community volunteers and 4-H leaders assisted by Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors.

Workshops included Beading with Idaho County 4-H volunteer Holly Cox and 4-H Ambassador Makenna York; T-shirt Decorating with Ambassadors Rachel Sonnen and Brooke Romney; Art with Idaho County 4-H summer intern Ellea Uhlenkott and Ambassador Olivia Klapprich; Archery with Idaho County 4-H volunteer leaders Adam and Sheena Geyer; Cake Decorating with Ambassadors Harlee Brannan and Rebecca Seubert.

