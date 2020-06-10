When in doubt, tools are good Father’s Day gifts. A better, more efficient, or powered (… oh yeah…) version of what tool we already have is exciting to get and makes you eager to try it out.
That fancy polymer-handled hammer is the moment’s star, and it may become our new favorite. But don’t ask the guys out there to garage sale out the old stuff. There are years of memories in those old, battered tools, of which a few hold honored status due to who owned them and what they achieved.
Oh, gosh, really? They’re just … tools. These are simply designed, built to withstand impacts, wear and hard use. We build and repair with these in intense heat, put them through harsh chemicals, and abuse and misuse these combinations of wood, steel and plastic to achieve a goal we may value more than the tool itself.
A tool is a means to an end.
So, here’s my tale of two hammers.
You know this first hammer, and most probably have one or more just like it: a generic, unbranded, wood-handled claw hammer. This is a solid tool, and I’ve built fence with it, garden boxes, repair siding and roofs, and used it in conjunction with a chisel or a nail sink. It’s been a good hammer, and it’s my prime go-to that swings from my belt.
I’ve got a second hammer, another claw, and it’s all steel, with a handle wrapped in strips of black leather. This one has seen well more than half a century-plus of service, and its surface is marked with impact upon impact, gouges and a few dents. The handle remains tightly wrapped, though its surface is marked with different colors of paint, and a few patches of dried glue.
So, why, if asked to choose, would I keep my second hammer over my first? That first one, it came well after I left home, and it’s been … just a tool. But the second? Hey, that’s my dad’s hammer, and has with itthe memories of working with him on my very first building projects.
That old black hammer I used building my first Pinewood Derby car, working on building projects with my dad in the garden or the shop. My dad taught me how to use the hammer; how to hold it to keep the nail going in straight, how to take care to avoid splitting the wood and in not overstriking to damage your project. We salvaged old wood with this hammer, and I learned Ed Rauzi’s Great Depression thriftiness by bending salvaged nails straight again for re-use.
Of course, I beat the heck out of this hammer, trying to break rocks and smashing cap strips from my cap gun. As a little kid, a hammer is great fun as, with a few scrap boards and nails, you can beat on something for no end of destructive fun. As I got older, that hammer was the go-to on my own projects, on helping repair fence and work with dad on items for the home.
So much of the stuff we own is just stuff, but a few items can go beyond that when they have a history of relationships with them. Ask about and you’ll hear stories of a special rifle, an antique sewing machine, a tackle box with decades of gear packed within, and more -- items valued beyond the monetary cost to replace as they came with something you can’t buy in a store.
Yeah, it’s just a hammer. But it’s more than just a tool.
Someone spent time with you in sharing a skill, encouraged you through your trial and error, and hopefully inspired you. The tools that we cherish beyond their intrinsic value in shaping our work are the ones that also helped shape us.
