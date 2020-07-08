CLEARWATER – Due to COVID-19, most of the Elk City Wagon Road Days activities, set for July 18 and 19, have been canceled. All food services on Saturday and Sunday have been canceled, as has the parade, the quilt show, the trip over the hill to Elk City on Sunday, and the variety/gospel hour.
On Saturday, July 18, starting at 9:00 a.m., the grange and the museum will be open to give the public another opportunity to purchase Dana Lohrey’s books, Wagon Road T-shirts and hats, tickets to the two rifle raffles, tickets to the two quilt raffles (one benefits the Clearwater QRU Ambulance and the other benefits the Elk City Wagon Road group) , and tickets to the general raffle. At 11 a.m., tickets will be drawn. Vendors that were planning on setting up their wares on Clearwater Main Street on Saturday are invited to do so if they wish.
After the raffle drawings, the 18-plus rolls of frozen sirloin hamburger that have already been purchased from Costco will be sold.
